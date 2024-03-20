B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 519 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.40.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

