B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $626,000 Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,264,000 after buying an additional 82,707 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 623,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 306,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,987,225 shares of company stock worth $10,911,373. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

