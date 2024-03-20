B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $634,000 Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.38. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. Entegris’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

