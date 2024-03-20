B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Up 2.4 %

TM stock opened at $244.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $331.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $253.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.09 and a 200-day moving average of $196.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The company had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Report on TM

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.