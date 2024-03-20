B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $657,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3,866.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $421.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

