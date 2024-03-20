B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of WEC stock opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.85. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $99.26.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.
WEC Energy Group Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEC Energy Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.