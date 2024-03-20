B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

HACK stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

