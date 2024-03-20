B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 254 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

FV opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

