B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after buying an additional 1,387,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $63.64 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group



Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

