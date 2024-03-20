B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKL. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 343.5% during the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 172,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $652,000. 12.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

DKL opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.08. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $58.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 102.99% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.52%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

