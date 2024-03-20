Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Update

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $200.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 18.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8,890.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

