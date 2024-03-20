Barclays Increases Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $21.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.88. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

In other news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at $37,789,470.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 748,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 5,663.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 677,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 660,747 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 177.8% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 584,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 374,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

