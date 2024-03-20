Baugh & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baugh & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,809 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.1% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 25,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

