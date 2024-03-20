Baugh & Associates LLC Purchases 9,087 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 3.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

