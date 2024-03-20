Baugh & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EMR opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

