Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $30.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $386.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 207.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 42,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 723.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 126,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 110,931 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 34.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 190,985 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

