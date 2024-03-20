Bertram L. Scott Sells 7,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Equitable Stock Performance
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $36.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.41.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Natixis purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
