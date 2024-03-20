BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of BMRN opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
