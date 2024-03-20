BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at $50,795,041.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $348,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,341 shares of company stock worth $6,780,486 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

