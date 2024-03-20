Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 14th total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Biotricity Stock Performance

Shares of BTCY opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biotricity will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

