BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,011,000 after purchasing an additional 703,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

KRE opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.