BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFC
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.