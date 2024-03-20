BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $160,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in A. O. Smith by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.1 %

AOS opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

