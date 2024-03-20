BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $124,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $29,121,621. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,238.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,244.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,045.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.