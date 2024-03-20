BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sysco Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.
Insider Activity at Sysco
In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
