BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

