BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,692 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $1,163,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BP by 71.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

BP Stock Up 0.1 %

BP stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. BP’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

