BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.46. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,672,669. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.