BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

