BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 715,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

