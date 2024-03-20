BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 218,501 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 94,639 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $142,130,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of CHD opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $105.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

