BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

