BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.67 and its 200-day moving average is $211.00. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

