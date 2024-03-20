Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 159.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.65. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

