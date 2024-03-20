Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $188,748.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,241,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,987,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blade Air Mobility news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 26,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,287.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,256,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,054.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $188,748.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,241,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,987,486.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,267 shares of company stock worth $352,565 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 3.9 %

About Blade Air Mobility

Shares of BLDE opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.54.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

