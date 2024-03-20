Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 19,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Blink Charging Price Performance

BLNK opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Blink Charging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blink Charging by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Stories

