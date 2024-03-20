Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,064 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 471.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.