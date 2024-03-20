Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 555,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 527,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

