Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.88

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.88 and traded as high as C$58.35. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$58.24, with a volume of 515,941 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.08.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 2.8 %
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Read More
