Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 14th total of 741,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,505.98 on Wednesday. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,438.13 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,569.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3,296.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 175.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

