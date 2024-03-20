Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 102,311 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 416,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

