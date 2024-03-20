Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $17.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $426,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.