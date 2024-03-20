BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

LND opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $482.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth $73,000.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

