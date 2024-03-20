Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 9.50 Per Share

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Breedon Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON BREE opened at GBX 373 ($4.75) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 367.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349.90. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 302.90 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 408 ($5.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,157.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 460 ($5.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

