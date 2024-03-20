Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (BRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Up 1.8 %
TSE:BRE opened at C$13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.93. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$11.06 and a 12 month high of C$15.93. The stock has a market cap of C$129.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
