Brokerages Set Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Benjamin J. Zeskind acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,730.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 57,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $123,465.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,465 shares in the company, valued at $143,700.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immuneering by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMRX opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Immuneering will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

