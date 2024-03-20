Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $69.00

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KBR by 110.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 113.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

KBR stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.27%.

(Get Free Report

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

