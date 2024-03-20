Brokerages Set McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target at $73.78

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $69.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,235,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,734,000 after acquiring an additional 105,272 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,552,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,106,000 after buying an additional 147,652 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,895,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,067,000 after buying an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

