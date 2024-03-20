Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT at $51.25

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $27.01 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $28,572.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,899 shares of company stock valued at $248,102 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after buying an additional 782,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 215,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3,544.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

