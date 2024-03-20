Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.48

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.48 and traded as high as C$55.35. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$55.03, with a volume of 815,581 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.48.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.9576421 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 136.42%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

