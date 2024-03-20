Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Brookfield Renewable worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $719,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,174,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 65,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.0 %

BEPC opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -443.75%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.